Mars Wrigley Launches BOOMER Jelly On Top Boomer, Goes Wobbly With Bumrah For Maximum Fun

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 26th April 2024: Mars Wrigley India's iconic fruity bubblegum brand, BOOMER returns with its latest innovation, BOOMER Jelly on Top. This exciting variant revolutionizes the gum experience by combining the joy of jelly with the classic gum taste, all in one irresistible combination. Keeping in line with the brand's tradition of finding innovative ways to deliver FUN to its consumers, BOOMERÂ® introduces Jelly on Top with the beloved fruity flavor of strawberry, doubling the fun with every chew.



Alongside this innovative launch, BOOMER is set to unveil an entertaining TVC featuring none other than star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, promising viewers a delightful showcase of fun and flavor and delivering on the brand promise of "Har Pal Fun Kar" enhancing every moment with its unique and enjoyable consumption experience.



The primary packaging of BOOMER Jelly on Top features a transparent design, showcasing the tantalizing combination of jelly and gum within, making it visually appealing and irresistible to consumers. This innovative product delivers on the brand promise of "Har Pal Fun Kar" enhancing every moment with its unique and enjoyable consumption experience.



The TVC conceptualised by DDB Tribal, ingeniously captures the essence of BOOMER Jelly on Top, highlighting the wobbling effect of the jelly as it blends seamlessly with the soft gum. Viewers witness Indian cricket star Jasprit Bumrah turning a challenging situation into a moment of joy by leveraging the playful nature of BOOMER Jelly on Top.



Nikhil Rao, Chief Marketing Officer at Mars Wrigley India, expressed his excitement about the new launch, stating, "Since its launch 30 years ago, BOOMER has become synonymous with Bubblegum and Fun. BOOMERÂ®ï ̧ Jelly on Top is testimony of the same. This exciting new offering brings together the best of both worlds in a distinctive offering. We are leveraging this distinctive innovation to widen the price pack architecture of the bubblegum market to Rs 2/-. The launch will be supported by a multimedia campaign featuring none other than Boom Boom (Jasprit) Bumrah."



Iraj Fraz, Creative Head, DDB Tribal said, "Our favourite, Boomer is out in a Jelly Bubblegum avatar that's sure to make everyone say 'yes' to fun. In this edition of the brand's 'Har Pal Fun Kar' campaign, we find Boom-Boom-Bumrah, Boomer's endorser-in-chief on a gully cricket pitch, tricking the opponent just as he's known to outsmart the world's best batters."



BOOMER Jelly on Top is set to hit store shelves nationwide, offering consumers a deliciously fun way to enjoy their favorite gum. With its innovative combination of flavors and textures, BOOMERÂ® Jelly on Top is sure to become a staple in households across India, bringing smiles and moments of enjoyment to every chew.



The films are available in 8 languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu & Assamese which will be aired on TV. The film will also be available on digital platforms.

