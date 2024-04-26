               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Participates In High Level Segment Of 15Th Petersberg Climate Dialogue


4/26/2024 5:17:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,participated in the High Level Segment of the 15th PetersbergClimate Dialogue in Berlin, Germany, Azernews reports.

The head of state addressed the event.

