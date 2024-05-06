EC Orders Repolling At One Booth In Rajasthan's Barmer LS Seat On May 8

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 7 (IANS) Repolling will be held at a voting booth in Rajasthan's Barmer Lok Sabha constituency on May 8 due to the breach of vote confidentiality.

The Election Commission on Monday issued instructions for repolling at a voting booth in Dudhwa Khurd village under the Barmer Lok Sabha constituency, where voting was held on April 26.

Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta said that repolling will be held between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at polling station number 50, Government Higher Secondary School, Dudhwa Khurd booth of Chohtan Assembly constituency.

The CEO further said that four members of the polling team, which conducted the voting at the booth on April 26, have been suspended by the District Collector (District Election Officer), Barmer. Action will be taken against them under the Representation of the People Act, 1951 for violating the secrecy of voting, he added.