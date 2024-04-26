Qatar, Oman Discuss Cooperation In Transportation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology of Oman H E Eng. Khamis bin Mohammed Al Shamakhi in the Ministry's offices yesterday. The two officials discussed aspects of enhancing cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the fields of transportation, ports and mobility services, and ways of further enhancing them, particularly on ecofriendly transportation. Several MoT officials and the delegation accompanying the Omani Undersecretary, attended the meeting.