(MENAFN- Baystreet) KULR Flat on News of Compliance

Wendy's Adds to Leadership TeamAIM Completes Ampligen TurnoutWestJet Reaches Deal With Maintenance Workers, Averting A StrikeApple's $110 Billion Mistake Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Monday, May 6, 2024

Alcoa CEO Set for Next Week's Conference

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares began the week upward, on word its Chief Executive Officer is among those to address a conference next week. CEO William F. Oplinger will participate in a webcast session at the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, May 14.

At 3:00 p.m. EDT, Oplinger will deliver a presentation regarding Alcoa's business, the announced acquisition of Alumina Limited, and outlook in the current market, including factors that could affect the Company's present quarter's financial results. His presentation will be followed by a brief question-and-answer session.

A slide presentation, which will be used in connection with the May conference and investor meetings, will be available on the“Investors” section of the Company's website at beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 14.

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts.

“Alcoa,” to quote this morning's news release,“is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress.”

AA shares acquired 99 cents or 2.7%, to $37.76.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks