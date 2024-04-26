EQS-News: Branicks Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Sustainability

Branicks Group expands business model to include renewables asset class and cooperates with Encavis Asset Management AG

26.04.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Branicks Group expands business model to include renewables asset class and cooperates with Encavis Asset Management AG

Frankfurt, 26. 04. 2024 – Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, is strengthening its focus on operational value enhancement and additional return potential in the area of sustainability in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments. On the one hand, this includes the consistent further expansion of the green building ratio as the equivalent of ecological assets, which already stood at 43.6% at the end of FY 2023. In addition, Branicks has started a cooperation with Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM) in the Institutional Business segment to establish an independent "Renewables" asset class. The aim is to develop and offer investment vehicles in the field of solar and wind power plants in Germany and other European countries. A first fund with a target volume of EUR 300 million is being set up for this purpose and will be launched on the market shortly. Encavis AM's expertise as an independent asset manager and advisor for solar and wind power and Branicks' expertise in the structuring of investment vehicles complement each other perfectly. In the solar sector in particular, the use of land and buildings within the existing office and logistics asset classes also opens up additional yield potential. Sonja Wärntges, CEO of Branicks Group AG: "The accelerated conversion of electricity generation in Germany to CO2-free energies as part of the energy transition requires a strong acceleration in the expansion of renewable capacities, especially in the solar and onshore wind sectors. The cooperation with Encavis as a specialist in the field of renewable energy and Branicks as an expert in investment vehicles and commercial real estate is an ideal combination to offer investors attractive investment opportunities in this dynamic market and to further develop Branicks' business spectrum in a value-driving manner." "We are convinced that our expertise and network in the field of renewable energies, combined with Branicks' structuring and investment competence, will form a solid foundation for profitable and sustainable investments. Given the dynamic growth of renewable energies in Europe, this collaboration is a significant contribution to a successful energy transition," commented Karsten Mieth, Spokesman of Encavis Asset Management AG, on the partnership. With more than ten years of established sustainability expertise, Branicks sets standards in the real estate sector in terms of analytics, consulting and the development, management and operation of properties. Decarbonization and ESG criteria are increasingly becoming the focus of investor and user interest and are an integral part of Branicks' corporate strategy and business activities. The development of an additional asset class "Renewables" is a logical step towards broadening Branicks' business spectrum. Branicks already has an excellent reputation in the field of ESG, occupies top positions in ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics, S&P Global CSA and properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM, which demonstrate the highest sustainability standards.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as newly renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of December 31, 2023, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 13.2 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments. The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales. In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields. The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4). The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned ESG certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM. For more details, go to branicks.

PR Contact Branicks Group AG:

Stephan Heimbach Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Phone +49 69 9454858-1569 ...

IR Contact Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Phone +49 69 9454858-1492 ...













About Encavis Asset Management AG

Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of Renewable Energies. The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to the operational management of investments. Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of MDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, Ticker symbol: ECV) and, as part of the Encavis Group, benefits from their many years of experience and broad industry network. Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of Renewable Energies in Europe. The Encavis Group's installed capacity currently adds up to around 3.5 gigawatts (GW), of which around 2.2 GW is provided by Encavis AG. This corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG. Furthermore, within the group, more than 1.2 GW of capacity is currently under construction, of which approximately 830 MW are owned by the parent company. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe. Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label (A-). Please visit our website for additional information.

26.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Branicks Group AG Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36 60311 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492 Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9 WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 1889875



End of News EQS News Service