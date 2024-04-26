Snoonu Donates Qr1m To Support Gaza Through Education Above All Foundation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Snoonu, Qatar's leading technology startup, has announced a donation of QR 1 million to support the people of Gaza, through a collaboration with the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation.

This donation is part of its sponsorship of the 'Match for Hope' which saw extensive participation from over 40,000 people worldwide, and the Goals4Good tournament.

Additionally, as part of the 'Keswet Al Eid' campaign, individuals can also provide new clothes with tags for children aged 0 to 16 years old. Utilizing Snoonu's delivery service 'Snoosend' without any charges, donors can have the new clothes picked up from their homes and delivered directly to the designated clothes boxes located at Al Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women, and Minaretein Mosque in Education City, ensuring that the donations reach those in need effectively and efficiently.

This partnership is part of EAA's efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The need for relief and educational support is growing due to the recent escalation of the assault on the Strip, which has worsened the humanitarian crisis there.

Taj Sulaiman, Director of Communications and Private Sector Partnerships at Education Above All Foundation, said,“In our Campaign to Support Gaza, the Education Above All Foundation is dedicated to meeting immediate needs and ensuring long-term educational empowerment by providing targeted support in Gaza, Together with our partners, we are committed to turning the tide of adversity into a future filled with potential and promise.”

As an additional step towards supporting the noble mission of the Education Above All Foundation, Snoonu Qatar launched a store for the foundation on its application, allowing users to donate any amount they choose to support the foundation's initiatives. Users can access the store through the application and easily contribute to supporting the foundation's educational and humanitarian efforts in Gaza and other areas.

Hazar Al Kilani, PR and CSR Manager at Snoonu, said,“Our partnership and continuous support for Education Above All's noble initiatives is the least we could do for the people of Gaza in the face of their challenges. Our role is to leverage the technology we have to contribute to EAA's mission, and make the process of donations even more efficient.”