‘No Matter Heat Or Rain, Everyone Should Vote’: Bengaluru South BJP Candidate Tejasvi Surya

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Tejasvi Surya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate contesting from Bengaluru South constituency, has expressed his confidence in the BJP's prospects while casting his vote in Bengaluru.

Surya remarked that according to various surveys, the Congress party is unlikely to secure more than 30 seats in the upcoming elections. "Congress party has become frustrated. Survey after survey shows that it may not win more than 30 seats... The more personal attacks and baseless allegations they make against the PM, history has shown that the Prime Minister has only gotten stronger and the BJP has only gotten more popular," he asserted.

Facing off against Congress' Sowmya Reddy in Bengaluru South, Surya emphasized the increasing participation of senior citizens in the electoral process this year and urged young voters to turn out in large numbers.

Reflecting on the enthusiastic voter turnout in Bengaluru, Surya encouraged BJP supporters to ensure their participation on polling day. "I want to tell the BJP supporters and voters that we are 80%, but on the polling day we come out and vote 20%, whereas the Congress supporters are 20% and they come out and vote 80%. Each BJP voter must come out and vote because our vote matters," he urged.

Surya emphasized the significance of every vote in shaping the nation's future for the next five years, regardless of weather conditions or other challenges. "No matter the heat, or the rain, it is your vote that will decide the future of the nation in the next five years. Please come out and vote," he implored.