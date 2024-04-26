Qatar's Aviation Industry Posts Robust Growth In March

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) has reported that the aviation sector registered tremendous growth, buoyed by the increasing number of passengers and flight movements in March 2024.

In a post on X, QCAA revealed its preliminary air transport statistics for the month indicating a vital boost across all aspects including air cargo and mail as compared to March 2023.

The statistics showed that during March, an increase of 18.7 percent was registered in aircraft movements as compared to the same month last year. The data shows that 23,227 flight movements were recorded in the month while March 2023 saw over 19,500 aircraft activities.

The number of air passengers also surged by 21.4 percent in March 2024 as compared to the same month in the previous year. The month saw more than 4 million travellers passing through the award-winning Hamad International Airport (HIA) as compared to the 3 million passengers in March 2023.

Meanwhile, air cargo and mail reported a growth of 10.7 percent, taking the total to 228,294 tonnes during the last month as compared to 206,276 tonnes in March 2023.

QCAA also highlighted that in February an increase of 30.1 percent was reported in flight movements as compared to the same period last year. The total number of aircraft for the month went up to 22,736, while the same period in 2023 reported only 17,479 flight movements.

Air cargo and mail also showed an increase of 15.4 percent carrying 198,639 tonnes in February as compared to 172,085 tonnes during the same period last year.

In January 2024, the air transport data noted a significant increase of 23.8 percent in aircraft movements, as compared to the same period last year. The statistics also showed 23,994 flight movements, while January 2023 witnessed 19,377 aircraft movements.

On the other hand, the statistics displayed a rise in the number of passengers by 27.4 percent for the same month, compared to January 2023. The month saw 4.5 million visitors, while January 2023 witnessed 3.5 million individuals, according to the data.

Overall, the preliminary statistics show a healthy first quarter during the first three months by recording over 4 million travellers, an upward trajectory growth of flight movements, and air cargo and mail.

Recently, HIA won 'World's Best Airport' at the 2024 Skytrax World Airport Awards, which was held at the Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 in Frankfurt. The airport also clinched the title of 'World's Best Airport Shopping' for the second time in a row and“Best Airport in the Middle East” for the tenth consecutive year.