SBU Arrests Russian Accomplices For Helping Organize Sham Referendum In Occupied Kherson Region

Counter-intelligence operatives with the SBU Security Service of Ukraine detained another nine enemy collaborators who were part of the so-called "election commission No. 826", which the Russians set up in the then-captured Beryslav district of Kherson region.

That's according to the SBU press center, Ukrinform reports.

The agency noted that the head of the team who has already been identified, remains at large, hiding from justice in the temporarily occupied area.

The inquiry learned that after being assigned to the post, she organized the holding of Russia's illegal referendum regarding the region's "accession" to Russia.

In order to fulfill Moscow's instructions, the accomplice engaged nine local residents, who eventually made up a local "election commission".

"According to her instructions, subordinates massively promoted among fellow villagers the idea of supporting the sham plebiscite and 'voting' in Kremlin's favor. On polling day, the perpetrators went door-to-door, bringing 'ballot boxes' and illegal ballots to residents," the SBU noted.

During such tours, they, being accompanied by armed invaders, the team collected "votes for accession to the Russian Federation."

Amid the liberation of the region, the "head of the election commission" fled alongside the invaders to the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region, while her subordinates remained on the right bank and "laid low" in an area close to the battle line.

In this way, they hoped to avoid justice, but SBU operatives managed to locate and detain the group.

The suspects have been charged under Art. 111-1 Part 5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborative activity, participation in organizing and holding of illegal referenda in the temporarily occupied territory).

The court ruled to remand the perpetrators in custody. They will face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

The leader of the group was charged in absentia while measures are being taken to apprehend her as well.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Security Service exposed another two Russian accomplices who helped the invaders organize an illegal "referendum" that took place during the temporary capture by the Russians of the right-bank part of Kherson region.

