Washington Encourages Berlin To Send Long-Range Missiles To Kyiv - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. hopes that its recent decision to send longer-range missiles to Ukraine will inspire Germany to follow suit.

However, Berlin has long remained reluctant to donate its Taurus missiles that can hit targets at ranges of up to 500 km, TV5 Monde reports, according to Ukrinform.

"On the issue of the Taurus... it's a decision for Germany to make," a senior U.S. defense official said Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity. "But of course with the US supply of ATACMS as well as the previous decisions of the UK and France to supply long-range missiles, we obviously have the hope that this will play a role."

Washington confirmed Thursday it had given Kyiv "this month" long-range ATACMS missiles with a strike range of up to 300 km. France and the United Kingdom had also supplied Kyiv with long-range Scalp and Storm Shadow missiles, which can strike up to about 250 kilometers.

Ukraine has been urging Germany to donate Taurus cruise missiles for Kyiv to use in countering the Russian offensive. But Berlin has so far refused to send any of those, fearing an escalation on the part of Russia.