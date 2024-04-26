Premier League: Foden's Brace Takes Man City Close To Leaders Arsenal

(MENAFN- IANS) Brighton, April 26 (IANS) Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City leapfrogged Liverpool and kept pressure on leaders Arsenal with a superb 4-0 win away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

By City out of Premier League action for 12 days, both the Gunners and Liverpool had moved above Pep Guardiola's side during the interim.

But, knowing six victories would guarantee another title, City were at their best on the south coast, dispatching a Brighton side previously beaten just twice at home this campaign.

Foden moved onto 16 league goals for the season with a first-half brace, his first a free-kick deflected past a wrong-footed Jason Steele before stroking home his second after some reckless play from the Seagulls.

A first-half City blitz saw Phil Foden score twice after Kevin De Bruyne had opened the scoring. Julian Alvarez added a fourth after the break to narrow the gap to Arsenal to just one point.

The win leaves the Blues needing five more league wins to secure a fourth title on the bounce.