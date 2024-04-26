War Update: 114 Combat Clashes Along Ukrainian Frontlines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, 114 combat engagements were reported between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invasion troops on different axes of the front.

That's according to a morning update on battlefield developments, delivered by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces via Facebook and seen by Ukrinform.

"Over the past 24 hours, 114 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched four missile attacks and 75 airstrikes, and fired off 66 rocket salvos on the positions of our troops and at populated areas," the report reads.

During the past day, Russian airstrikes targeted the following populaces: Sumy; Udy, Lyptsi, Male Vesele, Pletenivka, Okhrymivka, Vodiane, and Borova of Kharkiv region; Mykolaivka, Chasiv Yar, Spirne, Diliivka, Vyimka, Kalynove, Semenivka, Karlivka, Novohrodivka, Yevhenivka, Berdychi, Oleksandropil, Arkhanhelske, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region; Robotyne of Zaporizhzhia region; as well as Kachkarivka and Ivanivka of Kherson region.

Over 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia axes: the situation saw no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the enemy maintains its military presence near the border, going for sabotage missions to prevent Ukrainian troops from moving to other axes.

Kupiansk axis: Ukraine repelled 10 attacks near Kyslivka and Berestove of Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka of Luhansk region.

Lyman axis, the enemy executed 20 attacks in the areas of Druzheliubivka of Kharkiv region; Makiivka and Serebrianske Forestry of Luhansk region; Torske, Terny, and Zarichne of Donetsk region.

Bakhmut axis: Ukraine repelled 26 assaults near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Novy, Mykolaivka, Vyimka, Spirne, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.

Avdiivka axis: our defenders repelled more than 30 attacks in the areas of Ocheretine, Umanske, Nevelske, Keramik, Berdychi, and Netaylovye settlements of the Donetsk region.

Novopavlivka axis: Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Vodiane of Donetsk region, where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defense lines 19 times.

Orikhiv axis: the enemy attacked Ukraine's positions twice in the Staromaiorske area, Donetsk region, and near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

Kherson axis: the enemy does not abandon the intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro, where Ukraine repelled three Russian assault attempts.

At the same time, Ukrainian troops continue to actively inflict losses on enemy manpower and equipment, exhausting the invasion force along the entire line of battle.

"In the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force hit two Russian control points, eight manpower clusters, and three anti-aircraft missile systems. Missile units engaged a control point and manpower cluster," the General Staff of the Armed Forces concluded.

As reported earlier, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine since April 25 have amounted to an estimated 462,980.

