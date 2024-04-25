Return Of 16 Ukrainian Children From Russia: Canada To Push For Thousands More To Come Home

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada has welcomed the release of 16 Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia.

As reported by Ukrinform, this is stated on the page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada on the social network X.

“As co-chair of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, Canada welcomes the news that 16 Ukrainian children who had been forcibly deported to Russia have been reunited with their relatives,” the statement reads.

The agency emphasized that it“will continue to work with international partners and members of the Coalition to return thousands of other forcibly deported Ukrainian children who remain in Russia.”

As reported, yesterday President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a group of 16 Ukrainian children previously forcibly deported to Russia had arrived in Qatar. They are currently undergoing medical, psychological, and social rehabilitation with their families. The children were reunited with their families with the assistance of Qatar.