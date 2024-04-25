UN: Syria Crisis Intensifies In Shadow Of Gaza War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 25 (KUNA) -- The war in Gaza continues to cast a dark shadow over the wider Middle East region, in particular Syria where a series of strikes and attacks are exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation, the UN Special Envoy for the country said on Thursday.

Briefing ambassadors on the Security Council, Geir Pedersen called for a regional de-escalation, starting with an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In addition to the regional spillover effects, he expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflict within Syria itself.

"There are in fact no signs of calm in any of Syria's theaters - only unresolved conflicts, bubbling violence, and sharp flares of hostilities, any of which could be the kindling for a new conflagration," he stated.

Highlighting the bleak humanitarian situation, Pedersen stressed the need for greater access and generous donor support to alleviate the suffering of millions.

At the same time, the economic situation remains equally troubling, with food prices doubling within the past year and the Syrian Pound witnessing a 15-fold fall in its value compared to the United States Dollar since 2020.

"The unending suffering borne by Syrians carries knock-on effects for the most vulnerable," he continued.

He said there needs to be a new and comprehensive approach to address the multifaceted challenges facing Syria, adding he remained resolute in his commitment to finding a path towards peace in Syria.

Echoing the dire assessment, Ramesh Rajasingham, Director of Coordination, at the UN humanitarian affairs office (OCHA), emphasized the risks facing aid workers.

In late March, a World Health Organization (WHO) staffer working on water and sanitation assistance in Deir ez-Zor, in eastern Syria, was killed when an airstrike hit his building.

The OCHA official also noted the impact of unexploded ordinance, landmines, and other such weapons on civilians.

"Agricultural land is particularly impacted, with significant consequences for food production and livelihoods," he said, noting that often, children form the majority of the casualties.

Rajasingham added that with the approaching summer, the risk of drought, heatwaves, cholera and other health risks will increase, amid already limited water and sanitation services. (end)

