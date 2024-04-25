NATO Starts Deploying Troops As Russia Races To Win

(MENAFN- Asia Times) NATO is starting to deploy combat troops to Ukraine.

Soldiers from Poland, France, the UK,

Finland

and other NATO members are arriving in larger numbers.

Although Russia says there are over 3,100 mercenaries in Ukraine, these newly arriving troops are not mercenaries. They are in uniform, home country proclaimed via insignia. They mostly are concentrated in the western part of the country, although in some cases they are close to the actual fighting in the east.

NATO is

putting out the word

these are not combat soldiers but are in Ukraine to operate sophisticated western hardware.

But if they are firing at the Russians the only proper way to interpret their presence is that they are playing an active part in the shooting war.

More or less this is the same pattern that the US used when it sent

“advisors” to Vietnam.

In fact, they were US Special Forces who engaged in combat.

The Biden administration, at least for public consumption, says it opposes sending NATO soldiers to Ukraine. But Biden in truth may be waiting for his reelection before he gives the order for US soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

After Biden is reelected, he will have a free hand.

The recent passage of the $60 billion air bill for Ukraine signals that Congress will go along with whatever the Biden administration wants to do“fighting the Russians.”

What US should do next on national security The national security establishment fears a Russian victory in Ukraine. It would constitute a major setback in America's security strategy and would be a blow, even a fatal one, to NATO. Reportedly the Russian army is now

15% bigger

than it was before the Ukraine war.

It is also far more experienced, and the Russians

have found ways to deal with US high tech systems , such as jamming and spoofing. Meanwhile NATO is far behind Russia in weapons, manpower and industrial might. Furthermore, stockpiles of weapons are very low and equipment supposedly for national defense has been sent to Ukraine, leaving defenses wanting. The

consensus opinion

in the US National Security establishment is that Ukraine is losing its war with the Russians and could potentially face the collapse of its army. There already are reports that some brigades in the Ukrainian armed forces refused orders from their commanders. Those include the 25th Airborne Assault Brigade; the 115th Brigade; the 67th Mechanized Brigade (which abandoned positions in Chasiv Yar) and the 47th Mechanized (which demanded rotation after more than a year on the front lines). These are top Army brigades and not territorial defense units.

The Russians know what is going on and they are

targeting foreign forces

while also grinding down Ukrainian fighting units, inflicting heavy casualties.

The Russians say Ukraine has already lost almost 500,000 troops in the war, and the numbers destroyed in combat grow on a daily basis. Ukraine is desperate to find new recruits, and it is getting some help from countries where Ukrainian draft-age refugees are hiding out.

Lithuania is

planning to send Ukrainian draft-age men

home.

So is

Poland .





Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Lithuania's Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas meet in Kyiv on April 10, 2024. Photo: Ukraine Presidential Office



training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots

also is revealing.

According to some of the western officers working with the Ukrainians, progress even after a year teaching pilots to operate F-16s has been less than a success.

Language barriers

and unfamiliarity with western systems and combat tactics, has proven to slow the learning process.

Rumors have it that when the F-16s finally begin arriving in Ukraine this summer, the planes are

likely to be handled by“retired” pilots

from European air forces. NATO's plan to try and ward off disaster seems to be to fill in gaps in Ukraine's forces by importing“advisers,” waiting for the US to commit its army to the battle after the election in November.

The Russians know this and are in a race to try and collapse Ukraine's army before Biden returns to office, if in fact he does.

If the Russians are successful, a bigger war in Europe will be avoided.

If not, with the introduction of US forces, Europe will be plunged into World War III. Stephen Bryen served as staff director of the Near East Subcommittee of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

and as a deputy undersecretary of defense for policy.

This article was first published on his

Weapons and Strategy

Already have an account?Sign in Sign up here to comment on Asia Times stories OR Thank you for registering! An account was already registered with this email. Please check your inbox for an authentication link.