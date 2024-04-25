               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
NATO Starts Deploying Troops As Russia Races To Win


4/25/2024 7:24:53 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) NATO is starting to deploy combat troops to Ukraine.
Soldiers from Poland, France, the UK,
Finland
and other NATO members are arriving in larger numbers.

Although Russia says there are over 3,100 mercenaries in Ukraine, these newly arriving troops are not mercenaries. They are in uniform, home country proclaimed via insignia. They mostly are concentrated in the western part of the country, although in some cases they are close to the actual fighting in the east.

NATO is
putting out the word
these are not combat soldiers but are in Ukraine to operate sophisticated western hardware.
But if they are firing at the Russians the only proper way to interpret their presence is that they are playing an active part in the shooting war.

More or less this is the same pattern that the US used when it sent
“advisors” to Vietnam.
In fact, they were US Special Forces who engaged in combat.

The Biden administration, at least for public consumption, says it opposes sending NATO soldiers to Ukraine. But Biden in truth may be waiting for his reelection before he gives the order for US soldiers to fight in Ukraine.
After Biden is reelected, he will have a free hand.
The recent passage of the $60 billion air bill for Ukraine signals that Congress will go along with whatever the Biden administration wants to do“fighting the Russians.”

