(MENAFN- Baystreet) OceanaGold Corporation

4/25/2024 10:47 AM EST

SECURE Energy Services Inc.4/25/2024 10:23 AM ESTMicrobix Biosystems Inc.4/25/2024 10:18 AM ESTSignal Gold Inc.4/25/2024 10:13 AM ESTLundin Gold Inc.4/25/2024 10:05 AM ESTGDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.4/25/2024 10:01 AM ESTStar Diamond Corporation4/25/2024 9:44 AM ESTPyroGenesis Canada Inc.4/25/2024 9:39 AM ESTOncolytics Biotech Inc4/25/2024 9:20 AM ESTLNG Energy Group Corp.4/24/2024 12:10 PM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Thursday, April 25, 2024

Stocks in Play

4/25/2024 - 11:26 AM EST - Alset Capital Inc. : Announced that its 49% owned investee company, Cedarcross International Technologies Inc., has entered into a two-year AI Computing leasing agreement, with an arm's length counterparty. The Agreement is expected to generate approximately CAD$5.5 million in total revenue, with aggregate gross margin of approximately CAD$4.4 million over the contract's duration. Under the terms of the Agreement, Cedarcross Technologies will provide approximately 700,000 compute hours annually, totaling 1.4 million AI compute hours over the contract's duration. This agreement, with an esteemed arm's length third-party enterprise client, underscores Cedarcross Technologies growing influence and capabilities in the realm of AI infrastructure. The Agreement outlines a structured monthly payment plan, with Cedarcross Technologies expecting to receive approximately CAD$223k monthly. Alset Capital Inc. shares V are trading off 2 cents at $0.36.



Full Press Release:







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks