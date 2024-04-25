Ukraine Refutes Russia's Claim Of First Face-To-Face Talks On Children's Return

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The reports about the alleged "first face-to-face negotiations" between Ukraine and Russia regarding the exchange of children do not correspond to reality.

That's according to the Center for Countering Disinformatio at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, referring to Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, reports Ukrinform.

The source of this disinformation piece turned out to be Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian President's Commissioner for Children's Rights.

"For the first time, we held face-to-face negotiations with the Ukrainian side. Twenty-nine children are to go back to Ukraine, and 19 – to Russia," she claimed on Wednesday, April 24.

The ombudsman did not specify exactly how the Ukrainian children ended up in the hands of the Russians.

"In fact, this information does not correspond to reality, as reported by the human rights commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, who noted that the return of Ukrainian children and negotiations are taking place with the mediation of Qatar and Qatari diplomats," the watchdog said.

The Center assumes that with her statement, Lvova-Belova tried to minimize Russia's responsibility for the forced removal of Ukrainian children.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, is on a working visit to Qatar. On April 24, the Ombudsman met with the Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolva Rashid Al-Khater, discussing the return of Ukrainians illegally held by Russia.