Easter Celebrated With Reverence At Alexander Nevsky Russian Orthodox Church In Ganja

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul, Azernews

The Alexander Nevsky Russian Orthodox Church in Ganja was aglowwith Easter festivities, Azernews reports.

Since last night, Orthodox Christians from the western regionhave gathered at the church to commemorate the resurrection ofJesus Christ, three days after his crucifixion.

Officials from the Office of the Mayor of Ganja andrepresentatives from the Ganja Region Department of the StateCommittee for Work with Religious Organizations joined the morningceremonies today.

Prior to the holiday rites, President Ilham Aliyev'scongratulatory message to the Orthodox community was read aloud,expressing wishes for enduring peace, tranquility, and happinessthroughout Azerbaijan, with prayers offered for the souls of themartyrs.

Following the rituals central to Easter, including the lightingof candles and recitation of prayers, a heartfelt holiday gift waspresented to the Alexander Nevsky Russian Orthodox Church by theGanja City Executive Authority.

Easter holds a special place as one of the oldest and mostcherished Christian celebrations. This year, Holy Easter Day,commemorating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, falls on May 5thaccording to the Orthodox calendar. Traditionally, believers bakekulich on Thursday morning, prepare Easter dishes in the evening,and bring them to the church on Saturday. The Cross Procession,held on the night between Saturday and Sunday, heralds thebeginning of Easter and the Resurrection of Jesus.

On the Day of Resurrection, families gather around the Eastertable, sharing Easter treats and kulich, engaging in egg fights,and joyously proclaiming "Jesus is Risen!" as they exchangeheartfelt greetings.