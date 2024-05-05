Singapore Tourism Board X Rahul Mishra

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 5 (IANSlife) A wedding is a big milestone for couples-to-be, and from the location down to the attire, everything needs to be extra special. With couples seeking a one-of-a-kind experience, destination weddings are becoming more popular than ever. Inviting couples to celebrate the big day in the island city and create memories to last a lifetime, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and renowned Indian couturier Rahul Mishra created the Spring Summer 2024 Wedding Capsule Collection, which borrows from the designer's personal experiences in Singapore, capturing the destination's refreshed appeal.

Singapore has evolved to provide renewed offerings, making it the perfect match for an extraordinary celebration. With Instagrammable spots, exceptional venues, and world-class attractions, the island city creates a captivating backdrop for 'Beginnings Made In Singapore'.

"Every place inspires me, from its architecture to its design and art. Singapore, in particular, captivated me with its vibrant and multicultural atmosphere. During my visit, every scene and corner fascinated me in its unique way. The cityscape showcases a captivating blend of nature and technology, which serves as a rich source of inspiration for my curated Singapore-inspired pieces, reflecting the refreshed essence of Singapore. The collection gives a nod to the city's seamless blend of culture and modernity, the silhouette remains essentially traditional with the quintessential Indian techniques of surface embellishment, " said couturier Rahul Mishra about his collaboration with STB.

Adding, "The idea of a magical canvas for couples to paint a love story is to provide renewed offerings, making it the perfect match for an extraordinary celebration. With exceptional venues and serene destinations that merge my eternal muse – nature with technology, the island city creates a captivating backdrop for 'Beginnings. Made In Singapore."

Rahul's favourite spot in the country to say 'I Do' is the Jewel Changi, which as soon as you land in Singapore, you are greeted with an amazing visual, filled with iconic architecture, lush greenery, fresh air and the iconic rain vortex. The Geometry interlaced with flora and fauna resembles Rahul's design style. Say 'I Do' with the backdrop of the world's largest indoor waterfall at Jewel Changi Rain Vortex and create lasting memories amidst the beauty of the garden adorned with a floral arch.

A close second is the Gardens by the Bay Nature's wonders which intertwine with urban innovation at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. For Rahul as well as the brand Rahul Mishra, nature has been an eternal inspiration. Beyond serving as inspiration, Gardens by the Bay can uplift your wedding celebration, as the serenity of nature and pretty pastels from the day effortlessly transition into full glam at night as the sky illuminates with the lit-up Supertrees, as nature, innovation and technology pave way for 'New Beginnings Made in Singapore'

Some of the creations the designer made for the collaboration feature a hand-embroidered 'Chintz' lehenga in Bordeaux as paired with the 'Kissing Cranes' bralette top. The outfit was created over 2700 human hours, the hand-embroidered 'Chintz' lehenga explores traditional floral motifs reminiscent of the ancient Indian textile artform locally known as Cheent, meaning variegated. The artwork explores references to the Tree of Life forms, alongside other tropical vegetation occurring in the Indian subcontinent and the far-east Asian cultures. A nod to Singapore's seamless blend of culture and modernity, the silhouette remains essentially traditional with the quintessential Indian techniques of surface embellishment.

Coded 'Merlion' for this curation, the look represents a fierce spirit and timeless elegance. A merlion symbolises Singapore's origins as a fishing village and highlights its original name 'Singhapura' which is Sanskrit for 'lion city'. A second is a dress realised on an ivory base, the 'Chintz' dress features bright-hued vegetal motifs nodding to the traditional colour palette of natural dyes used in the cheent art form that originates in ancient India's Golconda. Created with a merino wool base fabric, the distinct silhouette of this look features bold Titan shoulders, a plunging neckline and an elegant slit skirt ending at the ankle length. It is further embellished with 3-micron 24k gold plated ladybug motifs cast in recycled brass.

