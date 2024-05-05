Orthodox Christians In Azerbaijan Mark Easter With Reverence And Joy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

On May 5th, Orthodox Christians across Azerbaijan celebrateEaster, one of the most significant holidays in the Christiancalendar, Azernews reports.

Throughout the night of May 4-5, Easter services resonatedwithin Orthodox temples in Baku and regions across Azerbaijan gathered to pay homage and illuminate the sacred spacewith candlelight.

In extending his heartfelt wishes to the Orthodox Christiancommunity, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan's uniqueethos of mutual respect and trust among diverse religions andbeliefs. He emphasized the nation's commitment to democraticcoexistence and its pivotal role in fostering inter-civilizationalrelations globally.

"In our society, irrespective of language, religion, orethnicity, equal opportunities for cultural expression are extendedto all," remarked the head of state in his address. He lauded theactive participation of all ethnic and religious minorities,including Christian citizens, in shaping Azerbaijan's social andpolitical landscape, contributing to its progress andprosperity.

The Cathedral Church of the Holy Miradashiyan Women also hosteda festive service, adding to the spirit of Easter joy andreverence.

Easter holds a special place as one of the oldest and mostcherished Christian celebrations. This year, Holy Easter Day,commemorating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, falls on May 5thaccording to the Orthodox calendar. Traditionally, believers bakekulich on Thursday morning, prepare Easter dishes in the evening,and bring them to the church on Saturday. The Cross Procession,held on the night between Saturday and Sunday, heralds thebeginning of Easter and the Resurrection of Jesus.

On the Day of Resurrection, families gather around the Eastertable, sharing Easter treats and kulich, engaging in egg fights,and joyously proclaiming "Jesus is Risen!" as they exchangeheartfelt greetings.