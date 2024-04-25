PM Modi Discusses Global Developments With Italian PM Meloni Ahead Of G7 Summit

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Reaffirming their commitment to strengthen bilateral strategic partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged views on "regional and global developments of mutual interest" with his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni during a telephone conversation on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi also extended his greetings to PM Meloni and the people of Italy on the 79th anniversary of Liberation Day, and thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit Outreach Sessions to be held in June at Puglia, Italy.

The G7 Heads of State and Government Summit will be held at Borgo Egnazia from June 13 to 15.

"Spoke with PM @GiorgiaMeloni and extended greetings as Italy celebrates its Liberation day today. Thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit in June. Discussed taking forward #G20India outcomes at the G7. Reaffirmed commitment to deepening our Strategic Partnership," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"The leaders discussed taking forward the important outcomes from India's G20 Presidency, especially that support the Global South, at the G7 Summit under Italy's Presidency," a statement released by the PMO stated.

"They reaffirmed their commitment to continue to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership," it added.

To recall, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with PM Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi last September.

Meloni had earlier paid a state visit to India in March 2023, during which the bilateral relations were raised to the level of a Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Modi also appreciated in the past Italy joining the Global Biofuel Alliance and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.