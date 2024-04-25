PPA Tour And Major League Pickleball India To Make Debut In 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS)The United Pickleball Association (UPA) inked a deal with Global Sports to bring the PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball to India, the world's most populous country. As a part of the partnership, the organization aims to launch key initiatives in the country, promoting the rapidly growing sport to a young market.

Top PPA Tour players will hold a marquee exhibition at the PPA Tour India Monsoon Pickleball Championships in Mumbai in August 2024. In addition, 20 PPA Tour players will compete in the pro division of the event itself.

February 2025 will see an official PPA Tour stop in India - the Indian Open 2025 - worth 1,500 PPA ranking points. Pro players from all over the world will participate in this debut PPA Tour event in Asia.

PPA Tour India will officially launch, offering PPA Tour ranking points to players at events around the country to expand the global reach of professional pickleball and provide an opportunity for players to rise in the rankings.

MLP India will debut with a week-long competition featuring players from India as well as top MLP and PPA Tour professionals. UPA plans to hold an open process to sell MLP franchises to launch a full 12-team season in 2025-26.

“This is an extremely exciting moment for the United Pickleball Association, expanding the sport's reach to a very promising market,” said Connor Pardoe, founder and CEO of the PPA Tour.

“The PPA Tour India and MLP India will create a pathway for players to compete on pickleball's biggest stage and reach the top of the sport. With the partnership of Global Sports, we will elevate the game and introduce it to millions of new fans,” he added.

“Partnering with the United Pickleball Association to bring the PPA Tour and MLP to India is a great step forward for the sport. Pickleball in India has grown by leaps in the last couple of years, and this will give existing players a platform to compete at the highest level. Since its inception, Global Sports has been committed to growing the game and this partnership will elevate its status.” said Shashank Khaitan, partner of Global Sports.