Man Thrashed, Thrown Off 8Th Floor Of NDMC Building In Delhi; 2 Held For Murder

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested two persons allegedly involved in the kidnapping and killing of a 30-year-old man in the national capital, an official said on Thursday, adding that the victim was thrown off the eighth floor of the NDMC building after he did not return the money lent by one of the accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ahmad Salman a.k.a Raja (29), and Dharmesh Malik (33).

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Sanjay Bhatia, said that on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, a trap was laid at the Saya Gold Society in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad following a tip-off.

“The duo was apprehended from the building where they were hiding,” said Bhatia.

On interrogation, Malik disclosed that the deceased, identified as Chandan, was involved in opening and supplying fake bank accounts that were used in online fraud and betting.

“Chandan had borrowed around Rs 8-9 lakh at a high interest rate from Malik through Salman. Since Chandan failed to repay the money, Malik and his associates were putting pressure on him,” the officer said.

According to their plan, on the morning of April 20, Salman and Malik along with their associates kidnapped Chandan from the Sarai Kale Khan area in a Mahindra Scorpio car.

“They took him to the eighth floor of the NDMC building in Lodhi Colony and demanded money. When Chandan sought more time, the accused thrashed him and threw him down from the eighth floor of the building and fled from the spot,” said Bhatia.

“Efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused involved in the case,” he added.