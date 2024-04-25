LIVE MATCH: Qatar Vs Japan AFC U23 Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qataris go into the game with an unbeaten record in the tournament so far but are facing a nation that has an remarkable track record in both the AFC U23 Asian Cup and in qualifying for the Olympic Games.

Japan come into the game off the back of a 1-0 loss at the hands of Korea Republic in their final Group B game on Monday and Oiwa knows the Qataris will have the added incentive of performing in front of their own fans.

“We know the fans have a good impact on the team but it's a one-off game and we're going to focus on that and we won't let that affect our team." Said the former Kashima Antlers coach.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the venue!

⚽⚽⚽

---

FANS HEAD TO SUPPORT THEIR TEAMS!

---

PLAYERS LINEUP

THE KNOCKOUT STAGE IS HERE!