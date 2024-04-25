JPC, Mylerz Co. Sign Postal Sorting, Delivery Contract

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 25 (Petra) - Jordan Post Company (JPC) and Mylerz Co. on Thursday signed a management and operation contract to provide postal sorting and delivery services in the Kingdom.Under the contract signed by JPC Acting Director General, Hanadi Tayeb and CEO of Mylerz Co., Samer Gharaibeh, the latter is committed to managing and operating the parcel sorting and delivery works at the JPC by using the latest means, aimed to achieve the "highest" efficiency.This contract is carried out by using "a modern and advanced" transport fleet and integrating the "latest" technological techniques, which would be reflected on beneficiaries aimed to receive "distinguished" services, according to a JPC statement.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairman of the JPC Board of Directors , Sami Daoud, said the JPC seeks, within its "strategic" plan, to provide the "best" services and the "highest" international standards.Daoud noted importance of this contract in moving to a higher level of services, and its effects will be tangible on the service recipients in all the Kingdom's governorates.Meanwhile, Tayeb said this partnership will represent a "qualitative" shift in postal delivery and e-commerce fields by providing the "best" services to all segments of society with "high" quality and the "best" prices.For his part, Gharaibeh said this partnership will enable JPC's customers to benefit from connected trade corridors across markets, which is "key" to Mylerz Co.'s broader strategy as a partner in the e-commerce logistics services in the region.