CENTCOM Destroys Houthi Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile And Four Drones

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced the destruction of an anti-ship ballistic missile and four Houthi drones by the forces of the International Military Coalition in the Red Sea.

The command center stated in a release that these vessels were destroyed on Wednesday, April 24th, in an area under Houthi control in Yemen.

The statement noted that this ballistic missile, fired by“Iran-backed terrorist Houthis,” was aimed at the American ship“MV Yorktown” with 18 American crew members and four Greek crew members, causing no casualties or damages.

CENTCOM added that this anti-ship ballistic missile and the drones posed an immediate threat to US Navy ships and commercial vessels.

Furthermore, the United States Central Command emphasized that“these actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and enhance the safety of international waters for the US Navy and commercial ships.”

It is worth noting that Houthi attacks on commercial ships associated with Israel, the United States, and several European countries in support of the Palestinian people have been ongoing for several months.

