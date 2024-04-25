Russian Defense Minister reveals launch of more "Ingara" missiles

(MENAFN) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu revealed plans for three additional launches of the "Ingara" carrier rocket from the Plesetsk Space Airport in the northern region of Russia. The announcement was made during Shoigu's inspection tour of infrastructure facilities at the airport, as reported by the Russian RT channel. Shoigu's visit included an examination of the "Angara" missile launch preparation complex, as well as inspection of assembly halls for heavy and light missiles.



During the tour, Alexander Golovko, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Space Forces, provided updates to Shoigu on the inauguration of a new complex for preparing military and civilian satellites, Briz-M accelerator units, and Angara rocket heads at the Plesetsk space airport. Following the inspection, Shoigu stated, "Six launches of these (Angara) missiles have already been successfully carried out. This year it is planned to conduct three more launches of missiles of this class." He also highlighted the completion of modernization efforts on the second launch complex for Soyuz carrier rockets, which is expected to double the airport's capabilities in supporting spacecraft launches.



The announcement underscores Russia's ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance its space exploration capabilities, particularly in terms of rocket technology and launch infrastructure. The Plesetsk Space Airport plays a crucial role in Russia's space program, serving as a key launching site for various satellite missions and rocket launches. With plans for additional "Ingara" rocket launches and improvements to launch facilities, Russia aims to further solidify its position in the global space industry.

