Today's markets analysis on behalf of George Khoury Global Head of Education and Research at CFI

24th April 2024





The GCC stock markets exhibited mixed performances today, with geopolitical tensions and Q1 earnings affecting sentiment as market participants remained cautious.



The Saudi stock market extended its decline for another trading session. Geopolitical tensions and declining oil prices continue to weigh on the market. Most sectors posted losses including the banking sector.



The Dubai stock market experienced another volatile session, with the real estate and financial sectors showing mixed performance. The general sentiment remained cautious as traders reacted to geopolitical developments.



In Abu Dhabi, the market was nearly flat today but remained exposed to more price corrections. Declining oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on market performance.



The Qatari stock market was negative today and could return to its downtrend. The banking sector was mixed and failed to support the market.





