Carnegie Mellon Qatar celebrates newly admitted students

(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) Doha, Qatar, 24 April 2024 –Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, welcomed students who have been admitted to the Class of 2028. Acceptance letters were sent at the end of March for admission to programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science and information systems.



The annual event, called Marhaba Tartans, offers accepted students and their parents an opportunity to come to campus, learn more about the programs and activities, and meet future faculty members and classmates.



Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, addressed the students at the beginning of the evening: “When you join Carnegie Mellon, you become a Tartan and join our community of Tartans. I am so pleased you came tonight. A Carnegie Mellon education is about more than the academic programs: there is a spirit of community and support that makes CMU-Q a special place to spend these formative years.”



Students applying for the Class of 2028 were part of the most competitive admission cycle in CMU-Q history. More than 2800 students from around the world applied for just 115 spaces. Applications for the Class of 2029 cycle will open September 1, 2024.







