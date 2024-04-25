Standard Chartered expands presence with branch in China ‘s Anhui province

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Standard Chartered, the British banking behemoth, inaugurated a new branch in Hefei, the capital city of Anhui Province in eastern China. This move signifies the bank's strategic initiative to strengthen its footprint within the Chinese market.



With the addition of the Hefei branch, Standard Chartered has significantly expanded its reach across all four provincial-level regions situated within the Yangtze River Delta. These regions encompass Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and now, Anhui.



"This new branch serves as a powerful testament to Standard Chartered's unwavering commitment to China, a market we've proudly served for nearly 170 years," stated Bill Winters, the group chief executive of Standard Chartered PLC.



"We are optimistic about China's long-term economic prospects as demonstrated by the incredible depth, breadth and resilience of Chinese economy. We believe China will continue its role as a major growth engine for the global economy in the years ahead," he declared.



The Hefei branch of Standard Chartered offers an array of comprehensive services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. These services span corporate financing, settlement and clearing, financial markets, and transaction banking. The branch is dedicated to delivering top-tier financial solutions to both Chinese and international enterprises operating within Anhui Province. Its objective is to provide robust support for their local endeavors while facilitating their expansion into global markets.



Jerry Zhang, the Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of Standard Chartered Bank (China) Ltd., highlighted Anhui's pivotal role in driving innovation and fostering growth in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, new energy vehicles, artificial intelligence, and high-end manufacturing. Anhui Province is recognized as a frontrunner in China's efforts to nurture and advance new, high-quality productive forces.

MENAFN25042024000045015839ID1108137404