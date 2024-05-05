Shangri-La Group Expands Presence In China

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Shangri-La Group (“Shangri-La” or“the Group”) proudly unveils two new properties in China: Shangri-La Nanshan, Shenzhen and JEN Kunming by Shangri-La. These additions further enrich the Group's esteemed portfolio as they open their doors to guests, underscoring Shangri-La's unwavering commitment to the Chinese market while showcasing its distinctive brand of heartfelt Asian hospitality.

Shangri-La Nanshan, Shenzhen: Elevating Luxury in the Heart of the Greater Bay Area

In the dynamic Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Shangri-La Nanshan, Shenzhen is the Group's 91st property under the Shangri-La brand globally and the fourth hotel in Shenzhen, standing as a landmark of luxury in the Shenzhen Bay Super Headquarters Base.

Perched atop the soaring Shenwan Huiyun Center, Shangri-La Nanshan, Shenzhen enjoys a prime location at the nexus of three metro lines (Lines 2, 9 and 11). It is only two stops from the Futian High-Speed Train Station and a mere 35-minute commute by car from the Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, with proximity to renowned tourist destinations and leisure complexes such as Shenzhen Bay Park, Window of the World, and He Xiang Ning Art Museum. Spanning the top 13 floors of the Shenwan Huiyun Center, the hotel's 272 rooms offer magnificent views of either Shenzhen Bay and the Hong Kong skyline, the lush Overseas Chinese Town Wetland Park, or beautiful sunsets. The Wellness Club on the 77th floor provides a serene escape with expansive views for exercise and relaxation, while culinary experiences await at Café 66 (the all-day dining restaurant), Summer Palace (the Chinese restaurant offering exquisite Cantonese cuisine paired with modern Chaoshan dishes), and others.

JEN Kunming by Shangri-La: Bringing“Live New Asia” Experiences to Yunnan Province

Nestled in the bustling heart of Yunnan Province's capital, JEN Kunming by Shangri-La offers diverse and innovative experiences of“STAY”,“EAT” and“SOCIETY” that mirrors the Spring City's youthful pulse. The hotel's prime location in Kunming's First Ring CBD, coupled with its seamless connection to Metro Line 3, positions it as an ideal hub for both international explorers and local trendsetters. An array of popular tourist and cultural attractions, including the Kunming Museum, the bustling Nanqiang Night Market and the historic Qianwang Street, is just a 20-minute drive from the hotel. With 274 smartly designed rooms, a 2,200-square-metre Wellness Club, and the OpenHouse Café Bar serving distinctive Yunnan cuisine, Asian delicacies, and beverages, JEN Kunming by Shangri-La is a landmark of urban culture and style.



JEN Kunming is part of the initial launch of the Group's pioneering dual-brand project that includes the upcoming Shangri-La Kunming. This innovative approach offers guests a choice between the youthful vibrancy of JEN and the timeless elegance of Shangri-La, catering to diverse segments and demographics. The full debut of Shangri-La Kunming's guest rooms and lounge is slated for 2025, promising an elevated luxury experience in the heart of Kunming.

Strategic Expansion in Key Economic Centres

Shangri-La's dual-brand project in Kunming and the addition of Shangri-La Nanshan, Shenzhen reflect the Group's strategic focus on the China market. With Yunnan Province's burgeoning GDP and Kunming's emergence as a nexus for luxury and high-end consumers, coupled with Shenzhen's innovative spirit, these locations are perfectly poised for Shangri-La's continued growth and commitment to excellence.

Commitment to Sustainability and Asian Art and Culture

Embracing the Group's ESG vision, the two new hotel projects demonstrate our commitment to sustainability and our dedication to promoting Asian art and culture. Inspired by the design concept of“a hundred birds returning to the nest”, Shangri-La Nanshan, Shenzhen incorporates the decorative essence of Xiguan Mansions, offering a Lingnan-style living aesthetic that blends Oriental beauty with the landscape of Shenwan. JEN Kunming by Shangri-La mirrors Yunnan's terraced fields in its facade, while the hotel's interiors incorporate elements such as floral plants, tea culture, and the art of ethnic minorities.

All rooms at both properties are furnished with a 24-hour direct drinking water system, providing healthy and purified water for all guests while demonstrating our dedication to reducing usage of single-use plastics.

Visit for more information and to book your stay at these exceptional destinations.

