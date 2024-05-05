Infrastructure Damaged In Drone Attack On Dnipro

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A drone attack on Ukraine's southeastern city of Dnipro has damaged infrastructure sites in the city

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"At night, the enemy attacked the region with Shaheds. Fighters with the Air Command East destroyed 12 drones. One drone was shot down each in the Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts, and ten more in the Dnipro district. Infrastructure facilities in Dnipro were damaged due to falling debris and impact. Several fires broke out. A high-rise building was also damaged," he said.

At the same time, Lysak added that two cars and a store had been damaged in the Slobozhanske community.

"Since last evening, Russian troops have been terrorizing the Nikopol district as well. They used strike drones of different types five times and fired heavy artillery twice. They hit the district center. In Nikopol, two enterprises, a recreational facility and a private house were damaged," he added.

Fortunately, according to Lysak, there were no casualties.

Photo: Getty Images