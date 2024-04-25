Qatar, Saudi Arabia Discuss Cooperation In Combating Human Trafficking

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labour and Chairman of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking (NCCHT) H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri participated in a seminar entitled“Enhancing Cooperation in the Field of Combating Trafficking in Persons” held in Riyadh yesterday.

The seminar, organised by the Human Rights Commission of Saudi Arabia, was attended by President of the Human Rights Commission and Chair of the Committee to Combat Trafficking in Persons in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H E Dr. Hala bint Mazyed Al Tuwaijri and representatives of institutions and bodies concerned with combating trafficking in persons.

The seminar reviewed the legislative and institutional frameworks and procedures aimed at combating trafficking in persons, how to benefit from best practices and global experiences and the challenges facing countries in combating trafficking in persons and ways to address them.

The Minister of Labour also had a meeting with Al Tuwaijri on the sidelines of the seminar.

The meeting discussed ways to share knowledge and expertise, particularly in the area of human trafficking prevention.