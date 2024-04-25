Qatar, Moldova Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Member of the Shura Council and Chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship Group between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Moldova H E Mohammed bin Fahad Al Mesallam met yesterday with Ambassador of Moldova to Qatar H E Iulian Grigorita. During the meeting, they discussed the parliamentary cooperation relations between Qatar and Moldova and ways to enhance them. The meeting was attended by HE Badi bin Ali Al Badi, member of the Council and member of the Parliamentary Friendship Group.