US Military Official Discusses Gaza Aid Challenges: Why Airdrops Aren't Enough

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Washington- Andrew Clemmensen, a member of the US Air Force and military fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, shared insights on the logistical hurdles of delivering aid to Gaza via air.“Airdrop operations cannot meet the needs of Gaza's residents,” Clemmensen said in an interview from Washington, DC.“Multiple planes can only drop the equivalent of a single trailer's worth of supplies.” He suggested that a sea corridor might be a safer and more efficient alternative.

Clemmensen explained that sea-based aid delivery offers greater capacity with less complexity.“Airdrops require high levels of coordination, safety checks, and airspace management, especially in active combat zones. They can't deliver the quantity of aid Gaza needs,” he said.“A sea corridor, however, could bring in the equivalent of hundreds of aid trailers daily.” Although sea operations require coordination with international allies, Clemmensen noted that they involve fewer logistical challenges than air operations.

However, Clemmensen emphasised the need for secure ground distribution to ensure the effectiveness of sea-based aid. Even with a reliable sea corridor, safety and effective delivery on the ground are crucial.



When asked about the high number of civilian casualties in Gaza compared to US airstrikes in Yemen targeting Houthi military activities, Clemmensen replied,“I can't comment on specific weapons or tactics, but the environments are vastly different.” He highlighted that the Houthis operate over a large area with lower population density, while Gaza is densely populated.“Hamas deliberately complicates this by integrating its military infrastructure and fighters among civilians,” he added.

Regarding drone threats in the region, Clemmensen spoke about energy-directed systems as a possible solution.“There's still a long way to go, but they hold significant potential if technical challenges can be overcome,” he said.

Clemmensen noted that regional cooperation is crucial for success in air defense and other military operations.“Allies and partners bring additional capabilities, intelligence, and diverse perspectives,” he explained. While there's no long-standing integrated command structure in the Middle East like NATO, Clemmensen said that the flexibility of a less formal system could be beneficial. It allows for quicker adaptation to changing technologies and environments.

Andrew G. Clemmensen is a member of the US Air Force and a military fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. The views expressed here are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of the US government, the Department of Defense, or the Air Force.