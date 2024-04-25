Massive Landslide In Arunachal Pradesh: Dramatic Video Surfaces As District Bordering China Cut Off (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A significant landslide has caused extensive damage to a highway in Arunachal Pradesh, leading to the disruption of road connectivity with Dibang Valley, a district bordering China. Recent heavy rainfall in the area has triggered severe landslides along National Highway-33 between Hunli and Anini in the district, according to authorities.

Videos have emerged revealing a section of the highway washed away, rendering it impassable for vehicles and creating hardships for locals and security forces who depend on the route as a vital lifeline in the challenging terrain.



The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has taken steps to mobilize resources for repairing the damaged sections of the highway. Fortunately, there are currently no shortages of food or other essential items in the affected areas.

“Disturbed to learn the inconvenience being caused to commuters due to the extensive damage to the highway between Hunli and Anini.

Instructions have been issued to restore the connectivity at the earliest as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country,” Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu wrote on X, sharing a video of the incident.