(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic move, Hungary has thrown its support behind China's proposals for resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto made the announcement following discussions with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing. Szijjarto emphasized Budapest's belief that military confrontation is not the solution to conflicts, asserting that there is "no solution to wars on the battlefield."



Expressing apprehension over what he termed the "pro-war camp," which he claimed is amplified by global media and non-governmental organizations, Szijjarto underscored the importance of prioritizing peace efforts. He asserted Hungary's backing for the Chinese peace plan, citing its emphasis on peace and its potential to shift international discourse away from war.



Szijjarto's remarks reflect Hungary's broader stance on the Ukraine conflict, characterized by calls for a ceasefire and negotiations to prevent further loss of life. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has previously emphasized the futility of military escalation, arguing that time is not on Ukraine's side and that victory on the battlefield is unlikely.



Furthermore, Szijjarto's comments shed light on Hungary's perception of the prevailing mood within the European Union and NATO. He has previously criticized what he termed as a "war psychosis" among leaders of member states, describing discussions at European Union meetings as resembling those of a military headquarters focused on supplying weapons to Ukraine.



The endorsement of China's peace plan by Hungary underscores the country's efforts to align itself with the "peace camp" and promote diplomatic solutions to the Ukraine conflict. As geopolitical tensions continue to escalate, Hungary's stance reflects its strategic positioning and its commitment to advocating for peaceful resolutions amidst a backdrop of global uncertainty.

