Military Aid Worth $1B: Pentagon Reveals Details Of New Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The security assistance package for Ukraine announced by the US administration on Wednesday includes, among other things, missiles for RIM-7 and Stinger systems, ammunition for HIMARS, NATO-standard shells, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and other weapons and equipment.

This is said in an official statement by the Pentagon released on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.

“This Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package has an estimated value of $1 billion and includes capabilities to support Ukraine's most urgent requirements, including air defense interceptors, artillery rounds, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons,” the statement says.



The capabilities in this announcement include RIM-7 and AIM-9M missiles for air defense; Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; small arms and additional rounds of small arms ammunition, including 50 caliber rounds to counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS); additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm artillery rounds, including High Explosive and Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions rounds; 105mm artillery rounds;

60mm mortar rounds; Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles; Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs); High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs); logistics support vehicles; tactical vehicles to tow and haul equipment.

Very important to fully implement all agreements with- Zelensky

The package also includes tube-launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; precision aerial munitions;

airfield support equipment; anti-armor mines; Claymore anti-personnel munitions; demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing; night vision devices; spare parts, field equipment, training munitions, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

This package will“support Ukraine's ability to defend its frontlines, protect its cities, and counter Russia's continued attacks”.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden signed a law on additional funding for US national security needs, which includes $60 billion for Ukraine. Later, the US State Department announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, with an overall estimated value of $1 billion.