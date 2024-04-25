Uzbekistan Sees Stable Growth In Car Production In Q1

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the first quarter of this year, automobile production inUzbekistan increased by more than 62%, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.

In the first three months, the output of cars amounted to 91,000units, which is almost two-thirds higher than the same indicator in2023. The Chevrolet Cobalt model led the growth with more than28,000 cars produced (a 59.5% year-on-year increase).

Production of Lacetti-Gentra vehicles decreased by 21%, withplans to cease production entirely from April this year.

The most significant increase was shown by the Onix model, whichgrew 15 times (from 559 to 8,338 units). The Tracker model followedin terms of growth rate, increasing more than 7 times (from 1,660to 12,205 units). Production of KIA reached 5,000 units, whileChery accounted for 3,000 cars.

The production of new Haval and Exeed models remains marginalfor now. Special passenger vehicles saw a slight increase-to 6,317units.