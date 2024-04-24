Margot Robbie-Signed 'Barbie' Poster, Original 'Love Actually' Script To Be Auctioned To Raise Funds For Children Affected By War

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 25 (IANS) A Margot Robbie-signed 'Barbie' poster, the original script for 'Love Actually' starring Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson, and a signed guitar from Ed Sheeran are among several star-studded items in the latest auction for War Child, which advocates for children living through war.

Over 70 celebrities have donated rare items to the charity's 'Spring Clean' fundraiser, including War Child global ambassador Carey Mulligan, who is gifting a limited edition book of the 'Saltburn' script signed by the cast.

Other items up for bid include a signed Dutch oven from Stanley Tucci, a jacket worn by Gillian Anderson on 'Sex Education', signed guitars from Ed Sheeran and Nile Rodgers, a signed drum skin from Coldplay, several costumes from 'The Crown', and a signed script.

Additionally, there's the 'Banshees of Inisherin' script signed by Martin McDonagh, an 'Evita' script signed by Jonathan Pryce, a Bradley Cooper-signed 'Maestro' book and album, a signed Florence + the Machine poster, an original Soundwaves print from Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill', a signed Hulk action figure from Mark Ruffalo, and much more, as reported by variety.

Mulligan expressed her gratitude, stating, "Right now, more children are living through conflict than ever before. Having worked with War Child for over 10 years, I am grateful to have witnessed firsthand the life-changing impact of providing vulnerable children and families with the resources they so desperately need."

"It is amazing what the creative industry can achieve when we come together, and I hope as many people as possible choose to help War Child by bidding on these rare items which have been lovingly donated," she added.

Richard Curtis, director of 'Love Actually', and script editor Emma Freud, also pledged their support by donating the original shooting script of the film.

They said: "It contains three unseen storylines, which we eventually cut, lots of jokes which didn't work, and some childish swearing which we were forced to remove by adults."

"Many of the stories are also told here in a different order, as it turns out that writing a multi-story plot can be as complex as playing 3D chess, and we couldn't tell until we saw it put together which bits were in the wrong places."

