Arijit Singh Turns 37: 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Samjhawan', 10 Best Songs Of The Playback Singer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On April 25, Arijit Singh celebrates his 37th birthday. On this special day let us look back at his music career where he has delivered numerous hit songs over the years, making it challenging to narrow down to just ten. However, here are ten of his widely acclaimed and beloved tracks:

"Tum Hi Ho" - From the movie "Aashiqui 2"

"Channa Mereya" - From the movie "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil"

"Raabta" - From the movie "Agent Vinod"

"Agar Tum Saath Ho" - From the movie "Tamasha"

"Gerua" - From the movie "Dilwale"

"Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" - From the movie "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil"

"Janam Janam" - From the movie "Dilwale"

"Phir Le Aaya Dil" - From the movie "Barfi!"

"Samjhawan" - From the movie "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania"

"Tera Yaar Hoon Main" - From the movie "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety"