'Superstar Singer 3' Contestants Enjoy Bucket Challenge With Host Haarsh Limbachiyaa

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Super judge of the kids' singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3', Neha Kakkar, gave a bucket challenge to little contestant Miah Essa Mehak and show's host Haarsh Limbachiyaa in the upcoming episode.

The new episode which is titled 'Summer Holiday Special', will see nine-year-old, Miah from Kochi, Kerala, and 11-year-old Diya Hegde from Sagara, Karnataka, captivating the audience with their rendition of the song 'Pardesiya Yeh Sach Hai Piya' from the film '1979 Mr Natwarlal'.

Post the performance, Miah teases Haarsh by giving him a fun task. Adding more excitement to it, Neha gives a bucket challenge to both.

In a hilarious segment, Team A, consisting of Haarsh, Captain Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, and the young contestant Pihu Sharma, will have a face off against Team B, led by Miah, Captain Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble, and Mohd Danish.

As a part of the challenge, the group would need to transfer water from one bucket to another by carrying it on their head.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Sony.