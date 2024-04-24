Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Kills Journalist Amna Hamid, Her Two Children

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, April 24 (Petra) -- Palestinian journalist and writer Amna Hamid and her two children were martyred on Wednesday evening, when the occupation warplanes bombed her family's house in Al-Shati refugee camp, west of the Gaza City.
A citizen was also martyred and others were injured when the occupation warplanes targeted a house in Yabna refugee camp in Rafah, south of Gaza Strip.
A number of citizens were also injured when the occupation bombed a land in Shaboura camp in Rafah.
MENAFN24042024000117011021ID1108135736
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.