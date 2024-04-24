Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Kills Journalist Amna Hamid, Her Two Children

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 24 (Petra) -- Palestinian journalist and writer Amna Hamid and her two children were martyred on Wednesday evening, when the occupation warplanes bombed her family's house in Al-Shati refugee camp, west of the Gaza City.A citizen was also martyred and others were injured when the occupation warplanes targeted a house in Yabna refugee camp in Rafah, south of Gaza Strip.A number of citizens were also injured when the occupation bombed a land in Shaboura camp in Rafah.