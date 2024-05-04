Alleged Apple Subsidy Scam: Govt Orders Probe Against Pvt Company

A number of orchardists across Kashmir reported the company for allegedly withholding promised subsidy payments after they converted their land to high-density apple orchards. Notably, Kashmir Observer's weekly“Inkishaf” program previously exposed how the company deprived orchardists of their rightful subsidies.



An official order issued by the Directorate of Horticulture, Kashmir,

a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer, has directed the Chief Horticulture officers of Budgam and Baramulla districts to depute Horticulture Development Officers and relevant personnel with relevant records of the complainants to the directorate on May 4th.

The order states,“During a meeting with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, the undersigned was asked to enquire about the complaints received by Divisional Commissioner's office against M/s H. N. Agriserve Pvt Ltd. (PE).”

However, the affected farmers expressed concern that they were not included in the meeting.

“We should have been present, but unfortunately, we weren't called,” said Bilal Ahmad, a resident of Khansahib, Budgam.

The orchardists told Kashmir Observer that they have been denied subsidies or paid partially by the company after promising full benefits.

“I converted my eight kanals of traditional apple orchard land into high density. The company took 11 lakh from us and informed us that

I will get 5.50 lakh in subsidy, however I received 3.85 lakh only,” Bilal added.

He said that the company has been tactically delaying the payment from the last few years.

High Density Apple Plantation Scheme is a 100% state funded scheme formulated to achieve the objectives of enhanced production and productivity and raising the income of the farmers.

The scheme is being implemented through different private companies. The scheme, amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh per kanal of land, will be subsidized by the government, covering half of the total cost. Eligibility for the scheme is limited to those opting for more than three kanals of land for high-density plantation.

Jahangir Ahmad Mir , another aggrieved grower from Nasrullahpora area of district Budgam told Kashmir Observer that they paid more than 15 lakh to the company for planting high density apples to over 10 kanals of land.

“We were told that we will get back around 7 lakh rupees as subsidy. However it has been more than six months, we didn't get any update on the money,” Mir said.

He further said the company offers hollow assurances and manipulates fruit growers with deceptive promises.

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat couldn't be reached for comments.

