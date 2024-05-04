J&K MMA Team Embarks On Journey To National Championship

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- 39 members of the J&K MMA team, comprising both boys and girls hailing from various districts of Jammu & Kashmir, along with 3 coaches, 3 officials, and 1 physiotherapist, were Saturday flagged off from Hotel Radisson Blue. The event was honored by the presence of senior members of the MMA J&K Association.
The team is geared up and ready to showcase their skills at the National MMA Championship, slated to take place in Chattisgarh from May 8th to 12th, 2024. Naseem Chaya, President of the MMA Association, conveyed his heartfelt best wishes to Team J&K for their triumphant journey ahead.ADVERTISEMENT
This momentous occasion not only reflects the dedication and perseverance of the participants but also underscores the unwavering support of the Jammu & Kashmir MMA Association in nurturing and promoting the sport across the region.
