J&K MMA Team Embarks On Journey To National Championship

The team is geared up and ready to showcase their skills at the National MMA Championship, slated to take place in Chattisgarh from May 8th to 12th, 2024. Naseem Chaya, President of the MMA Association, conveyed his heartfelt best wishes to Team J&K for their triumphant journey ahead.

This momentous occasion not only reflects the dedication and perseverance of the participants but also underscores the unwavering support of the Jammu & Kashmir MMA Association in nurturing and promoting the sport across the region.

