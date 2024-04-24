US: Israeli Plans To Legalize 68 Settlements As Dangerous, Reckless

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 24 (KUNA) - The United States on Wednesday lambasted the Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's announcement about plans to legalize 68 illegal settlement outposts in the West Bank as dangerous and reckless.

"These reports about directives to support illegal outposts in the West Bank, we believe that to be dangerous and reckless," US State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a press briefing.

"Our policy, US policy remains that settlements are counterproductive to the cause of peace and the government of Israel's program is inconsistent with international law."

Patel added that the US continues to urge Israeli officials to refrain from taking actions to fund outposts that have long been illegal under Israeli law.

She warned that actions or announcements seeking to expand outposts will only move the goal of peace and stability in the region further

