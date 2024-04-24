Carlsberg Appoints Hope&Glory For Global Brand PR Brief

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Carlsberg has appointed Hope&Glory to lead strategic planning and creative development for its brand PR and influencer work globally, after a competitive pitch.



The agency will lead work for the brewer's brand globally, as well as executing in the UK. Its remit includes elevating Carlsberg's brand as it launches a new creative platform and refreshed brand positioning:“Do the best things begin with curiosity? Probably”.



Carlsberg's brand and corporate work was handled by Golin from 2019 until the end of last year. The brewery also recently appointed Richmond & Towers to lead PR and social media for its Brooklyn Brewery brand.



Carlsberg global brand director Lynsey Woods said:“After a highly engaged and inspiring pitch process with some of the best in the business, Hope&Glory's capabilities, creativity and ability to deliver on both a global and UK perspective across PR and influencer work shone through.



“We are really happy to welcome them to the Carlsberg family, we know that are going to help us share so many of the great stories that will bring a little joy to people's day and can't wait to see where they help us take our brand in 2024 and beyond.”



Dominique Daly, who will lead the account at Hope&Glory, added:

“Carlsberg is the most iconic brand in its category. Probably. So, we jumped at the opportunity to bring a new platform of curiosity to life for today's consumers, helping them not just fall in love with the brand but also understand the richness of its brand story.”



Carlsberg joins a number of clients who work with Hope&Glory as a central creative hub, including automotive brand Polestar, Pepsi, The Pokemon Company International and adidas.

