Georgian President Signs Pardon Of Activist Sentenced For Throwing Molotov Cocktails At Police In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on Wednesday signed theact of pardon of Lazare Grigoriadis, a 21-year-old activist who wassentenced to nine years in prison for throwing stones and Molotovcocktails at police officers and setting fire to a police vehicleduring March 2023 protests in Tbilisi against a proposed bill ontransparency of foreign influence, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Zourabichvili in mid-April said her“conscience” had“guidedher” to conclude that“this young man should not face a nine-yearsentence”.

Local media said Grigoriadis would probably leave thepenitentiary facility today.

Earlier today, the resolution part of the verdict was deliveredto the defence by the court.