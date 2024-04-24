Georgian President Signs Pardon Of Activist Sentenced For Throwing Molotov Cocktails At Police In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on Wednesday signed theact of pardon of Lazare Grigoriadis, a 21-year-old activist who wassentenced to nine years in prison for throwing stones and Molotovcocktails at police officers and setting fire to a police vehicleduring March 2023 protests in Tbilisi against a proposed bill ontransparency of foreign influence, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Zourabichvili in mid-April said her“conscience” had“guidedher” to conclude that“this young man should not face a nine-yearsentence”.
Local media said Grigoriadis would probably leave thepenitentiary facility today.
Earlier today, the resolution part of the verdict was deliveredto the defence by the court.
MENAFN24042024000195011045ID1108135006
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.