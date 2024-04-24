Biden Signs Ukraine Aid Bill Into Law

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden signed H.R. 815 on the national security supplemental, laying down over $60 billion in support for Ukraine.

He stated this on Wednesday during an address to the nation, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

“I just signed into law the National Security package that was passed by the House of Representatives this weekend and by the Senate yesterday,” Biden said.

He noted that this is going to make America and the world safer as it continues America's global leadership.

The law gives vital support to America's partners“so they can defend themselves against threats to their sovereignty and the lives and freedom of their citizens”.

“It's an investment in our own security because when our allies are stronger - and I want to make this clear again and again - when our allies are stronger, we are stronger,” Biden said.

He noted that the long-awaited legislation had come a long way between it made it to his desk. In this context, the president expressed gratitude to lawmakers from both parties who supported his supplemental national security funding request.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, both chambers of U.S. Congress over the past few days have approved a legislative initiative that laid down continued U.S. aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Indo-Pacific nations, as well as addressed other challenges to national security. The votes were preceded by over six months of debate and political squabbles, during which opponents of the Ukraine aid initiative from the Republican camp were blocking any progress on the bill. At the same time, the main votes for the legislation that took place in the past days showed overwhelming support for the initiative in both House and Senate.

